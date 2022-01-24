The Kano State Government has suspended the operational licences of all private schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, stated this at a press conference in Kano On Monday.

The decision was sequel to the murder of a five-year old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher an proprietor of private school she attended, Abdulmalik Tanko.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported the arraignment of Tanko and two accomplices before a Magistrate Court in the state on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the suspension of the operational licences for private schools in the State, Kiru said the state government will set up a special committee for guidance on the next course of action.

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT