Kano Leadership Enlightenment and Advocacy for Development Initiative (Kano LEADS) said yesterday that they are ready to push and ensure that justice is served in the alleged killing of a 5-year old Hanifa Abubakar.

The group also called on the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, to show example for others and ensure that whatever the court decides on the killing of Hanifa is executed.

Hanifa was allegedly killed by her teacher who abducted her despite the payment of N6 million by the parents.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the President, Kano LEADS, Hajiya Aisha Dankani said they are worried that similar issues have been swept under the carpet but insisted they will continue to pursue the case in collaboration with the state government and relevant stakeholders to ensure justice is served.

“The five-year-old -girl was held hostage for over a month by her teacher and killed after N6 million ransom was paid. Hanifa Abubakar family deserves our sympathy.”

Hanifa Will Get Justice, Says Minister

“With the confession of the culprit in a National Television, henceforth, we must rethink. Her life was wickedly terminated by someone she trusted. She was kidnapped from her comfort zone and poison. It was the most horrific incident in the last five years of her existence.

“The Kano State government and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have shown interest on the case including relevant agencies. All must show firm commitment at ensuring justice is done.

“Such cases have been abandoned before. We cannot afford to continue this way. We wish to call on the Governor of Kano State to ensure that whatever the court determined should be executed. Ganduje must show example to others,” the group added.

Kano LEADS said parents must be sensitized on the critical value of modern functional education. “They need to invest in it the same value they grant Islamiyya and Qur’anic education. Let’s all stop agonizing and start organising.”

The group said the State government need to redefine criteria for registration of schools to build in what could stop recurrence of the Hanifa tragedy and similar ones reported over the years.