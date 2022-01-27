Federal government said it is making efforts to ensure justice over the gruesome murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

The victim was kidnapped and killed by her school proprietor, Mr Abdulmalik Tanko, who also collected ransom from her family.

She was killed by Tanko, who also mutilated her body, buried her in a shallow grave in the private school, Noble Kids, located at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa local government area of Kano State recently.

Already, the Kano State government has arraigned Tanko in court over the incident, with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje vowing to speedily sign the accused death sentence if convicted by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who condemned the killing of Hanifa in a statement signed yesterday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ben Bem Goong, applauded the steps taken by the state government to address the ugly incident.

He said, “We are watching this national tragedy very closely and we are interested in seeing that justice is not only done, but explicitly seeing to be done. If a child cannot be safe in the hands of his/her teacher, where else can the child be safe?”

The minister said the killing of Hanifa is an assault on the entire teaching profession and must not be allowed to happen again.

“We sympathise with the parents of the innocent baby and pray that Allah condoles them in the best way possible,” Adamu said.

ADVERTISEMENT