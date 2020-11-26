BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) is currently screening Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as INEC chairman for a second and final term in office.

The screening, which was slated for 2pm, started at about 2.21pm even though the presidential nominee, Yakubu, arrived much earlier for the exercise in company of the senior special assistant to the President on NASS Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, had specifically instructed the Committee on Wednesday at plenary to get to work and turn up its report on Yakubu and one National Commissioner nominee, Abdu Zuru, unfailingly on the next legislative day, which is Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

If he scales through the screening, Prof. Yakubu will be confirmed by the Senate next week afterwhich he will take another oath office for the second term.

