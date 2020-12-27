As the dry and harmattan season continues, cases of fire outbreaks across the country often increase, sometimes in a phenomenal trajectory due to dry winds which readily aids ignition and fire spread. The cold, dry wind could, in no small measure, help even a flicker of flame to billow out of proportion and destroy properties worth billions of naira, even lives.

While it is no longer news that quite a number of major public buildings across the nation have at one time or the other succumbed to fire disasters despite safety measures put in place, available records show that during this period, the frequency of fire outbreaks is about three times more than is experienced at other seasons. Recall that between January to March , while Nigerians were battling with the effect of the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic , the sad news of fire outbreaks from various parts of the country filtered in.

A case at hand is that of an explosion at a gas processing plant that killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, in the month of March. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had said the explosion was triggered after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near the corporation’s pipeline in Abule Ado area of the state.

The impact of the explosion led to the collapse of nearby houses, damaged NNPC’s pipeline and caused the corporation to halt pumping operations on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline, the state-owned oil company . Another major one occured in April, when fire also erupted at a federal government building, dubbed Treasury House, where the office of the Nigerian Accountant General is located. The fire, according to local reports, started at the third floor of the building, razing it upwards including the Accountant General’s Office as well as other offices.

Other States like Cross River, Enugu, Sound, Rivers , Oyo, Bayelsa , Delta, Abia, Kano, Sokoto and many others also had their share. The Harmattan is a dry and dusty West African trade wind. It blows south from the Sahara into the Gulf of Guinea between the end of November and the middle of March. The harmattan season is a time when many Nigerians, especially those in rural areas, are forced to huddle around blazing logs to ward off the cold.

As its presence dominates West Africa’s plains, lush, green vegetation and grassy savannah shrivel up. Trees and other structures are coated in brown dust, people dive under blankets to get temporary reprieve from the cold and romance is rekindled among couples, as they tend to cling and cuddle more at night. While its adverse signs are also seen in dry skins, patched lips and cracked soles, several airborne diseases such as measles, chicken pox, Apollo and many others caused by fecal matter and microbes are also carried by the cold. In some parts of the country, the heavy amount of dust in the air severely limits visibility and blocks the sun for several days, comparable to a heavy fog.

The effect caused by the dust and sand stirred by these winds is known as the Harmattan haze. The interaction of the Harmattan with monsoon winds can cause tornadoes. During this period, humidity often drops to as low as 15 percent and can result in spontaneous nosebleeds for some. Nigerian folk wisdom claims that men and animals become increasingly irritable when this wind blows persistently. When contacted to educate Nigerians on how best to curtail fire outbreaks, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim appealed to the public to adhere strictly to basic fire safety measures to help reduce the occurrence of fire outbreaks in the wake of the intensification of the dry season, otherwise known as the harmattan.

Ibrahim said most of the disasters witnessed during this period are majorly caused by human error. The Fire Service boss therefore, underscored the need for members of the public to be extra cautious during the dry season. Dr Liman Ibrahim disclosed that prior to the Christmas festivities and with the onset of the harmattan, his agency intensified its fire safety education and management interventions to reduce the prevalence of fire outbreaks during the dry season.

He said the Fire Service would not rest on its oars until fire outbreaks were reduced to the minimum, if not stopped entirely. Speaking on strategies put in place, Anebi said the service had trained many firefighters in its effort to increase fire safety nationwide. “What we have done so far is to train a lot of firefighters, some of which have been deployed to states to serve as educators. He said the FFS was equipped and was ready to manage effectively unforeseen circumstances of fire outbreaks, but cautioned all stakeholders to put all hands on deck in the fight against fire outbreaks and explosions. Advising the public on how best to avoid fire outbreaks, the Fire Service boss appealed to members of the public to “take stock of all their electrical appliances and replace old ones because the older an appliance or socket, the more susceptible those appliances were to fire.”

He further cautioned that Christmas lighting decorations should not be left on for too long, explaining that electrical gadgets could easily catch fire because of the dry weather conditions. “We should ensure that all gas cylinders in enclosed areas such as rooms and kitchens are relocated to open spaces.” According to Ibrahim, those who had also placed stones or heavy items on their gas cylinders should take them off as they could increase the pressure on the cylinder, leading to an explosion. He advised the public to be extra careful with the way they handled naked fires.“

He said, “When leaving the home, people should ensure that all electrical equipment, except fridges, are switched off and unplugged, close all doors and windows tight, avoid the use of charcoal for cooking and for heating in the market, do not accumulate sawdust in the timber market as this is a potential source of fire outbreak, improper electrical connection must be avoided and proper use of candles must be adhered to by placing the candle in a ceramic bowl or an enamel bowl.

He said, “We have also trained our men and officers to ensure that they monitor the activities of palm wine tappers and farmers because we know at this period many people try to use fires to clear their lands, which has contributed to many fire outbreaks.” Engr. Anebi said the Service plans to take a tour to selected areas, including markets, to intensify fire safety education and prevent the indiscriminate setting up of fires.

The Fire boss explained that in the wholly agrarian communities of the country, farmers prepare for the next farming season during the dry season by burning bushes in preparation for cultivation. He said, unfortunately, this act of bush burning often results in severe losses to farmers, as they repeatedly find it difficult to curtail the rage of the fire, which aided by the weather, usually extends beyond their imagination. Many have lost their prosperous farmlands to the rage of these fires.

The Fire service boss warned that unattended bush burning should be stopped, and water, or other means of curtailing the spread of the fire should be on hand, in case of emergencies He stated that “Caution is the watchword.

Adding that the Fire Service is fully equipped with modern fire-fighting equipment to cope with emergencies. We have vehicles with well installed water capacity , fire vehicles and new rapid intervention fire vehicles are part of the efforts we have put in place to make the response to fire incidents prompt and effective.

He also urged motorists to ensure that they have fire extinguishers in their vehicles and maintain speed limits, noting that the hazy weather condition has reduced visibility to less than 10 metres. It is important to have fire extinguisher at home and in public buildings so that in the event of a fire , this tool can help get clear of potentially dangerous solutions. This he said is because,”In Nigeria, most houses have burglary proofs installed on their windows, doors and sometimes the verandah as a security measure aimed at preventing robbers from gaining access into their house.

The CG however observed that when fire outbreak occurs in such homes, the tend to be higher risk where the “burglar proofs” are in use. This is because escape of the inhabitants of such houses, commonly get trapped by these rigid non-removable metals. Thereby, making their survival rate difficult. While calling on state governments and Nigerians to observe the national safety code in order to prevent recurrences, the Controller General said it is important that all Nigerians acquire safety information in respect of fire outbreaks. Adding that as part of disaster management, the FFS would do everything possible, including stepping up efforts to reduce fire outbreaks in the country. He also advised that all private and public places should have basic firefighting equipment and always adhere strict safety rules in order to prevent fire disaster.

LEADERSHIP Sunday Investigations have shown that most fire outbreaks during the season are caused by careless handling of highly inflammable materials by adults and children. Also, the complacent attitude of people when handling items susceptible to fire had in the past led to losses running into billions of naira. Other causes of fire outbreaks during this volatile season have been traced to the hoarding of petrol in homes, to beat shortages, and the unsupervised use of firecrackers by children. LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that before the nationwide commencement of clamp down on gated streets, forcing most residents to dismantle their gates permanently, fire fighters always had a herculean task trying to gain access to sites of fire disasters in cities.

Often, before the gates were forced open, the lifetime labour of many people would have been razed to the ground. Congestion has also been identified as another factor militating against the success of combating fires, especially in a city like Lagos. This is often very common in markets with scant space for buyers to move around to make purchases. At the time when sparks are sighted in such markets, there is usually no room for the fire trucks to move in and put out the inferno. This impediment contributes largely to the total destruction of market blaze that lasts many hours. LEADERSHIP Sunday has observed that fire disasters strike every day in Nigeria, but combating them has been a major challenge for fire fighters due to insufficient firefighting equipment and inadequate manpower.

One major contributor to the spread of fire during the harmattan season is the ill equipped state of federal fire services. Starved of funds and left with almost 50 percent obsolete machines in their fire stations across the nation, fire fighters, like the victims, lack the wherewithal to prevent the spread of harmattan fire. The neglect of the fire service over the years has aided economic losses running into billions of naira. Experts and other Nigerians have been suggesting ways of preventing fire outbreaks in the country.

Observers are of the view that paying attention to the needs of the fire service by providing them with modern fire-fighting equipment and periodical trainings would encourage prompt response to emergencies and reduce losses, it has been suggested. Many have also suggested that budget allocated to the fire service should be increased considerably to reflect on personnel’s hazard allowance, while sufficient awareness should be created to instill a culture of safety in Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP Sunday believes that intensifying public enlightenment efforts to educate people on the dos and don’ts of the harmattan period is another way to reduce fire outbreaks during this dry time. The primary factor is safety .Safety should be the watchword. Let’s protect our lives and those of our loved ones.