The sudden climate change in Nigeria is facing unstable adaptations, as most people who are in their forties and above would easily recall moments upon moments, and, finally would testify that our 2020/2021 weather recorded unprecedented changes.

Nigeria’s harmattan usually comes between the end of November and the middle of March every year. It is more or less characterised by dry and dusty but cold wind. The year 2021 came with a difference; we are in January but most states are still experiencing the spring weather. This is the reason some experts and commentators note that the season is in recession!

Although the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reports that it is very vital for developing countries to set up adequate climate change apparatus that can regulate and manage all happenings or face serious consequences in all ramifications. This, according to the UNEP report, is a result of temperature rise and impacts of the changes that are capable of causing more hazards.

ADVERTISEMENT

While nations have advanced in planning, huge gaps remain in finance for developing countries and bringing adaptation projects to the stage where they bring real protection against climate impacts such as droughts, floods and sea-level rise.

Public and private finance for adaptation must be stepped up urgently, along with faster implementation. Nature-based solutions – locally appropriate actions that address societal challenges, such as climate change, and provide human well-being and biodiversity benefits by protecting, sustainably managing and restoring natural or modified ecosystems – must also become a priority.

It is always important to note that the impact of climate change will intensify and hit vulnerable countries and communities the hardest, especially Nigeria, unless drastic measures are taken into consideration. Therefore, there is an urgent need for full commitment to inject climate finance towards adaptation in a few coming years in order to allow huge step up in adaptation, in everything from early warning systems to resilient water resources to nature-based solutions.

Most developing countries in Africa are preparing their national adaptation plans. However, the finance needed to implement these plans is not growing fast enough. The pace of adaptation financing is indeed rising, but it continues to be outpaced by rapidly increasing adaptation costs. The adaptation plan costs, according to the reports by the UNEP shows that in developing countries are estimated at $70 billion. This figure is expected to reach $140-$300 billion in 2027 and $280-$500 billion in 2035.

There are some encouraging developments. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has allocated 40 per cent of its total portfolio to adaptation and is increasingly crowding-in private sector investment. Another important development is increasing momentum to ensure a sustainable financial system. However, increased public and private adaptation finance is needed. New tools such as sustainability investment criteria, climate-related disclosure principles and mainstreaming of climate risks into investment decisions can stimulate investments in climate resilience.

The implementation of adaptation actions is also growing. Since 2006, close to 400 adaptation projects financed by multilateral funds serving the Paris Agreement have taken place in developing countries. While earlier projects rarely exceeded $10 million, 21 new projects since 2017 reached a value of over $25 million. However, of over 1,700 adaptation initiatives surveyed, only 3 per cent had already reported real reductions to climate risks posed to the communities where the projects were being implemented.

The report focuses on nature-based solutions as low-cost options that reduce climate risks, restore and protect biodiversity and bring benefits for communities and economies. An analysis of four major climate and development funds – the Global Environment Facility, the Green Climate Fund, the Adaptation Fund and the International Climate Initiative – suggested that support for green initiatives with some element of nature-based solutions has risen over the last two decades.

Cumulative investment for climate change mitigation and adaptation projects under the four funds stood at $94 billion. However, only $12 billion was spent on nature-based solutions, a tiny fraction of total adaptation and conservation finance.

As the world is getting keener into achieving the sustainable development goals, so as to contribute to the achievement of the action plans in climate, Nigeria is expected to pursue the efforts outlined in UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2020, which called for a green pandemic recovery and updated Nationally Determined Contributions that include new net-zero commitments. However, the world must also plan for, finance and implement climate change adaptation to support those nations least responsible for climate change but most at risk.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually filtering around, it has the capacity to hit the ability of countries like ours. But with concerted efforts we can make passable adaptations towards our climate change, to ensure there are no further magnitudes of any sorts.