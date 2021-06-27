Last week, I wrote about harmful widowhood practices and its implications on women and children. Today, I shall discuss extensively on the causes and the way forward because it is not just enough to identify situations, causes must also be identified and solutions proffered.

There are several influencing factors for harmful widowhood practices in spite of modernization and religion. Like I said in the previous edition, ignorance is one factor that tops the list. Many people do not even know that harmful widowhood practices are listed in the Violence Against Persons Act, 2015. According to the ACT, a person who subjects a widow to harmful cultural practices commits an offence. Specifically, the ACT states that:

“A person who subjects a widow to harmful traditional practices commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or to a fine not exceeding N500, 000 or both”

The VAP Act also has specific punishments for those who attempt to commit the crime and those who incite, aid and abet others to commit the crime. Despite this, many perpetrators are ignorant of the implications of their actions and widows are also ignorant of the fact that there is a provision within the law for them to seek redress concerning this.

Many people believe that ancient and barbaric cultural practices against widows such as deprivation of freedom, properties and other harmful health practices shouldn’t be challenged because these practices are part of their culture and tradition. If the people who subject men and women to harmful widowhood practices are aware of the implications of such actions, they will desist from it.

Cultural beliefs and traditions is one of the chief enablers of harmful widowhood practices. Sadly, many people hide under culture and tradition to perpetrate evils. Traditions should serve man and not man serving tradition, therefore when any traditional practice is detrimental to us, it is time to do away with it. I always tell people that several years ago, some parts of Africa including Nigeria practiced the tradition of killing twins or throwing them into the evil forest but now that people are more enlightened, that tradition has been discarded. Therefore holding on to tradition and practicing all forms of harmful practices should have no place in our contemporary society. Can tradition be discarded or modified for good? Yes!

Male dominance mentality has caused many brothers-in-law to treat their sisters-in-law with disdain. How else do we explain the fact that a man once told me that in his tradition, the death of one man equals the death of ten women and so when any of his brothers die, the widow has to pay for it because men are gold. Tradition empowers men to beat the women in their lives either to enforce submission or as punishment for insubordination. That is why people find it convenient to subject women to harmful cultural practices that could cause them serious degrees of health damage and even death.

Poverty is the only reason why able bodied men and women will chase a women and her children out of their house and take over their possession. When people are poor and are too lazy to earn a living and acquire properties for themselves, they begin to think of how to convert other people’s wealth. In some parts of third world countries, many family members hang around awaiting the death of their wealthy relation so that they can kick the innocent widow and her kids to make it easier for them to inherit their properties.

Illiteracy among people especially in rural areas has made many people to subject women to harmful cultural practices because they do not know neither can they read the implications of their actions. Illiteracy on the part of women also makes them easily vulnerable to such practices. An educated woman knows her right and would never allow herself to be subjected to such harmful practices under the guise of tradition. An educated woman will never hand over her husband’s businesses to his family because she is knowledgeable enough to run the business. An illiterate women does not know that whenever her husband’s people force themselves on her, it is sexual assault and she could have them arrested and punished. An illiterate woman does not know that she can seek redress in court and take back all that was taken from her. Illiteracy is also one of the reasons why men do not write their Wills before they die. And so because of illiteracy, this societal menace that is often overlooked continues to sail smoothly from one generation to the other.

To eradicate this unhealthy practice, there should be more sustained advocacy and awareness campaigns. Sensitization and advocacy efforts can never go out of fashion when it comes to eradicating traditional practices that do not have any relevance. Men and women must undergo orientation and reorientation on the place of women and men in the society. People must understand that no matter what their culture says, women ought to be treated with dignity even as widows. The mentality of male supremacy in the society should be discouraged as most practices against women take their root in this.

Also, education should be made free and compulsory for all because educated girls grow into educated women who can speak up in the face of such cultural injustice.

Empowerment support should be given to women because research has proven that women who are financially empowered are more likely to resist any form of unhealthy traditional practice even after the death of their husbands.