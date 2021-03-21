With EMAMEH GABRIEL |

The Senate was on Wednesday forced into a closed session that lasted over 20 minutes, a situation that raised questions on whether the 9th Assembly has deserted its convention of an open National Assembly, especially when constitutional matters are being raised.

This came after a controversial bill to provide for the establishment of the Armed Forces Service Commission and other related matters 2021 (SB. 362) sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe threw up yet again, constitutional questions that provoked suspicious among lawmakers.

Attempts by Abaribe for the bill to go through the second reading were thwarted. Abaribe had argued that the establishment of the commission was informed by the imperative of giving effect to the provisions of Section 217 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that the composition/appointment of service chiefs of the armed forces reflect the said section.

However, the bill was described as one with devil’s details, which is not only meant to interfere with Section 219 but also whittle down the powers of the president who is the only one constitutionally empowered to appoint the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

“On the surface, it is difficult to query the content of the bill but the devil is in the details. I am saying we should not end up breaking the law which is an act of the National Assembly, and that we derogate from clear constitutional powers conferred on the president,” said deputy senate president Ovie Omo-Agege.

But lawmakers who supported the bill argued that it was merely to give effect to a constitutional provision for the National Assembly to create the Armed Forces Service Commission but lawmakers of the ruling APC insisted that the proposal was meant to whittle down the powers of the president.

APC senators like Ovie Omo-Agege, Abdullahi Adamu, Adamu Aliero and Mohammed Bulkachuwa kicked against the bill, while from the opposition, Emmanuel Bwacha, Chukwuka Utazi and James Manager supported it.

However, a disagreement emerged when senate president Ahmad Lawan put the bill to a voice vote and ruled that the “nays” it.

Abaribe and others in support of the bill however opposed the ruling and called for a division of the senate to allow for transparent voting.

His insistence on Standing Order 73 and his call for open vote led to an impromptu closed-door session that lasted over 20 minutes where the senate deliberated on the issues and requested that he withdrew the order. The bill was stepped down for further consideration.

“We have appealed to the minority leader to withdraw the Standing Order 73 and of course the Minority Leader and any senator here will have the opportunity to look into that bill in future for more consultations,” said Ahmed Lawan after the senate reconvened.

On his part, Abaribe could not be said either to have been coaxed to withdraw his position or acted on the basis of superior arguments that the bill was clearly deformed by the nature of its content and composition.

The Minority Leader said: “In order to preserve the dignity of this chamber, I wish to withdraw my Order 73 and for us to be able to do further consideration of the bill, I wish to also step down the consideration of this bill.”