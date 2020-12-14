Over the years, successive Nigerian governments have come up with different youth empowerment and rural development initiatives that are believed to provide the elixir to the problem of youth unemployment in the country.

In its desperation to find solution to this national problem, the federal government as well as different state governments have introduced a number of initiatives including: National Young Farmers Scheme, the Volunteers programme, Back to Farm Initiative, Agro Input Intervention as well as Youth Employment in Agriculture Programme. We also have the N-power Agro programme among others.

At the last count, there are more than seven of these youth agro-based empowerment programmes running side by side in the country. This, of course, does not include those initiated by various state governments on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite all these, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), reveal that out of Nigeria’s total unemployed population of 21.8 million, as at the second quarter of 2020, 13. 9 million of them are youths between the ages of 18 and 35.

Looking at this figure, it is obvious that the impact of these initiatives has been very minimal, essentially because of corruption, inconsistency in government policies, and a top-down approach in implementation among other reasons.

In a country like Nigeria where people see government programmes as opportunity to enjoy free money, most so called participants in these initiatives are relatives of politicians who are really not interested in what the programmes stands for. That is why it is possible that one person can have his name appear in three or four programmes at the same time, denying those genuinely interested in the programme the opportunity to do so. Of course that is possible because our identity management issues are legion.

It is our view that if we are seriously interested in achieving the objectives of these various youth empowerment and job creation porgrammes, be it at the federal, state and local government levels, there is need for a major repackaging in the face of the current realities and the repeated cases of widespread corruption in the country.

We cannot just continue to churn out new programmes every day, creating jobs for politicians who hide under such initiatives to milk the country. With the escalating youth unemployment figures, this is the time for a paradigm shift in strategies. COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the nation to new realities bringing forth the urgent need to begin to think seriously about surviving in the new normal, especially ensuring that every kobo spent on a project achieves the expected results.

This is a very good opportunity for government to harmonise these different youth empowerment programmes, if possible, consolidate them into one single programme but with value chain approach.

What we mean is that instead of designing a programme that will entail all youths going to the farm, there should be specialisation, like youths in food production, youths in food processing, youths in agro-product marketing, youths in livestock production, youths in livestock processing and youths in livestock products marketing among others.

These can even be broken down further into different crop areas like maize, rice, yam, cassava, and so on.

The enormous potential in the country’s agricultural sector needs to be exploited and the youths should be encouraged to form co-operative societies as a basis for accessing government funding with an intrinsic plan that should involve massive mechanization programme and remodeling of processes and procedures.

If the youths buy into agriculture, Nigeria in the foreseeable future can become a net exporter of agricultural produce with a sustainable action plan.

It is crucial for the policymakers to know that the central part of these policies should target youths as partners and leaders in development. It should be a collaborative intervention that will ensure youths are fully consulted and integrated into the decision-making process.

Again, the government should move into the rural areas and engage the rural youths rather than concentrating on urban youths most of whom may not even be interested in agriculture.

Rural youths in Nigeria have the potential needed to participate effectively in agricultural development programmes.

It is disturbing that majority of agricultural policies and programmes formulated in Nigeria do not consider constraints confronting youths involved in agricultural development. This has also made youths to seek employment in other sectors of the economy in order to empower themselves economically, resulting in rural-urban migration and leaving the bulk of agricultural production in the hands of old people who often times produce at a subsistence level. Therefore government needs to make agriculture attractive for the youths through mechanisation. They should also create ready market for the produce so that the youths can concentrate on production and processing knowing that there is a market for their products.

Most importantly, there should be proper monitoring of these programmes to reduce the level of abuse and nip in the bud any corrupt tendencies.