Country director of PLAN, Charles Usie, has called on organisations operating interventionist school models that educate out-of-school children to harmonise their schemes in a directory to challenge the government’s revamp of the current 6-3-3-4 education system.

Usie spoke at the Feast of Barracuda (FoB), an annual public enlightenment and engagement intervention of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck, Abuja, themed: “Education In Times of Crisis: The Nigerian Experience”.

PLAN, a global organisation creating opportunities for children and girls, is engaged in several ‘disruptive’ education projects in Maiduguri, Borno State and Jos in Plateau State that encourage convergence of people, in different spaces outside the classroom, to meet and learn.

While a lot of intervention projects are ongoing across the country, he said organisations should harmonise the interventions for greater impact.

“What we are not doing well is connecting the dots and linking all these different pieces of disruption together to now form a directory that we can use to challenge the government, to say ‘this is how you can improve education.’

“PLAN is working with a small group in Jos to teach children of market people in the marketplace, so it doesn’t disrupt their business. You know when you want to take some children away from their parents when they are supposed to be in the market they will not agree. What we are doing is to create an informal school within the market space to teach children, and have a curriculum that works for them.

“In Borno State, where we are working, the government is adapting some things organisations are doing to educate children including PLAN’s. We have children who are being taught outside the school environment and the government is supporting it. It is paying for teachers and posting them to those informal school systems,” Usie said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listing other disruptive education models run by organisations across the country including informal education, online education (fostered by COVID-19) and homeschooling, he said, there is need to organise and collate these interventions to make a convincing case for operating multiple education models in Nigeria beyond the current 6-3-3-4 system. There is no one size fits all,” Usie said.