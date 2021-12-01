Country Director, PLAN, Charles Usie has called on organizations operating interventionist school models that educate out-of-school children to harmonize their education schemes in a directory that will be a guide to challenge government’s revamp of the current 6-3-3-4 education system.

Usie spoke at the Feast of Barracuda FOB, an annual public enlightenment and engagement intervention of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck Abuja themed Education In Times of Crisis: The Nigerian Experience.

A global organization creating opportunities for children and girls, PLAN is engaged in several ‘disruptive’ education projects in Borno, Maiduguri, and Jos, Plateau states that encourage convergence of people, in different spaces outside the classroom, to meet and learn.

While a lot of intervention education projects are ongoing across the country, he said organizations should harmonize the interventions for greater impact.

“What we are not doing well is connecting the dots and linking all these different pieces of disruption together to now form a directory that we can use to challenge government, to say “this is how you can improve education.”

“PLAN is working with a small group in Jos to teach children of market people in the market place, so, it doesn’t disrupt their business. You know when you want to take some children away for their parents when they are supposed to be in the market they will not agree. What we are doing is to create an informal school within the market space to teach children, and have a curriculum that works for them.”

“In Borno State, where we are working, government is adapting some things organizations are doing to educate children including PLAN’s. We have children who are being taught outside the school environment, and government is supporting it. It is paying for teachers and posting them to those informal school systems,” said Usie.

Listing other disruptive education models run by organizations across the country including informal education, online education (fostered by COVID 19) and homeschooling, he said, there is need to organize and collate these interventions to make a convincing case for operating multiple education models in Nigeria beyond the current 6-3-3-4 system.

“There is no one size fits all. That’s why there is need to be a directory that one can consult and see different forms of schooling, and how people are changing and transforming education,” urged Usie.