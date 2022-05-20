The federal government needs to commence speedy implementation of the host provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to curb the alarming incidences of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, which is costing the country loss of huge revenues.

Executive director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, and former board member of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Ms. Faith Nwadishi, who made this call, also stressed the need to the proactive in dealing with this menace which has festered for too long.

Ms Nwadishi, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, noted the devastating impact of crude oil theft and illegal refineries on Nigeria’s economy, which relies mainly on revenue from the oil and gas sector to fund its operations.

Nigeria lost an estimated N15.71 billion worth of crude oil in 2020, N1.67 trillion in 2021, and just from January to April 2022, the country has lost N623 billion worth of crude.

In the 2020 Petroleum Industry Report released by NEITI, indicated that at least 39.16million barrels (mmbls) of crude, valued at N15.71bn as at then, was stolen, with an average loss of 107,293 barrels per day (bpd)

“If we are having crude oil theft of up to over 90 per cent it means also that we are losing revenue up to 90 per cent and that is devastating for a country like Nigeria that relies so much on the revenue that it gets from the oil and gas sector especially from the sales of crude oil.

“Unfortunately, this issue about crude theft had been going on for a very long time because the government didn’t take it seriously. I remember when I was on the board of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency and there was a study that was done, as at that time, it was reported at about four per cent of crude oil that was between 2013 and 2014. Then crude oil theft was about per cent and only to be shocked that less than 10 years later to hear from the official sources that we’re losing over 90 per cent. It means that as at the time that crude oil theft was at four per cent, the government was not doing anything about it even though security agencies funding for the protection of the infrastructure was increased,” she said.

Nigeria need to be proactive in the way the menace is handled.

“Luckily for us, we have the PIA that has been passed. There’s a component of the host community we need to as quickly as possible begin to implement the components from the host community. We need to reengage the community people on how to protect these pipelines in their neighborhood, because people have argued that the reason why the crude is stolen is because the people have not gotten anything out of it,” she said.

However, Nwadishi said that beyond the community people stealing crude there is connivance of the expertise of the professionals that know how this is done and the security agents. Accordingly the federal government needs to tighten security surveillance around the pipelines.

Speaking on the impact of illegal refineries on the lives of Nigerians Nwadishi said, “We can see now that even the illegal refining in the country is a dangerous venture. People have come out to say that you have these explosions from time to time, people die but unfortunately, we’ve got this one that claimed the lives of over 100 people. The reason why people go into this is because of unemployment. “People are not employed you have an oil rich country, and unemployment rate is skyrocketing. You have young people who are graduates who can’t find jobs and so they join in this criminal gangs because it’s now a gang is now something that people are that people are so much involved in. So definitely as it impacts the economy is definitely going to impact the lives of people that is reduced livelihood because at the end of the day, what happens everywhere you have this illegal refinery is that as you burn the forests, you are destroying the rivers, the seeds, those are the people who live within these areas where illegal refining happens are people who are predominantly fisher folks and farmers so that the activities of the illegal refiners destroy the forest, destroy the soil and destroy the sea. So if they don’t want they’re not able to catch fish to sustain their livelihood, they’re not also able to farm to sustain their livelihood. We have been talking about the impact of gas flares in the country.

“And now we have to grapple with the impact of illegal refineries. So it’s important to address all of these because once we have a dent in the economy, it translates also to looking at the sustenance of livelihood and which imparts very negatively on the people,” she said.