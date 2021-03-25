BY OUR EDITORS

With startling statistics which show that about 23 million Nigerian youths are unemployed, 17.33 per cent inflation rate, N1.48 trillion fiscal deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020 and N32.915 trillion national debt as at December 2020, according to the Debt Management Office, there is a compelling need for aggressive efforts to diversify the economy.

Hitherto, there has been an over dependence on oil – a commodity whose value is increasingly being threatened by technology as exemplified by the invention of electric vehicles and the uncertainty in its price at the global market. But the attraction agriculture is currently receiving is a worthwhile policy shift that will reinstate its pre-eminence as the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy before the discovery of oil.

In the opinion of this newspaper, there is no arguing the fact that Nigeria is endowed with enormous potentials for the cultivation of different cash crops like oil palm, cocoa, rubber, shea and cassava to name a few which if fully harnessed, will fundamentally change the nation’s economic landscape for the better. Until recently, these potentials had remained largely untapped.

It is estimated that Nigeria accounts for 62 percent, approximately 370,000 metric tonnes per annum, of global shea nut production estimated at 600,000 metric tonnes. Aside ranking as one of the leading producers of raw shea nuts globally, Nigeria has the largest stock of Shea trees in park lands.

It is striking to note that this cash crop has a present global annual demand value put at about $4 billion which is even projected to be over $10 billion in a few years’ time. Without equivocation, the shea production, if properly harnessed, can serve as a springboard for the government’s desire to alleviate poverty through job creation just as it can help accelerate the much-talked about economic diversification drive.

Agricultural experts also proffer that this crop has the potential to radically boost the nation’s exchange earnings, and serve as a source of economic empowerment for many through income generation and wealth creation not to mention its employment potentials.

Recently, the Senate deliberated on a bill seeking to establish the National Shea Development Council as part of an overall drive to boost shea production and shore up the country’s foreign exchange earnings, as well as foster economic diversification through shea export.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intent was to provide guidance on the entire shea so as to restore the degraded shea park lands and promote the shea value chain. This crop has enormous economic benefit as it is being used in cosmetics, confectioneries and pharmaceuticals.

As a commodity used in producing chocolate, ice cream, margarine, face cream, lipstick, medicines and soap, shea butter is increasingly in demand as a luxury ingredient for edible and personal care products globally. Nigeria literally sits on a shea butter goldmine as no fewer than 20 states currently produce the crop with Niger, Kwara and Oyo states having the largest production areas.

More than anything else, in our opinion, a renewed focus on shea production and other cash crops of similar importance will further uplift the government’s desire to increase foreign exchange earnings on non-oil export trade to $150 billion. It is our considered view that the government, at all levels, should prioritize the cultivation of cash crops, in particular shea, because of their immense benefits.

Considering the enormous potentials embedded in the agricultural sector, there is no reason, in our opinion, why Nigeria should not lead or, at least, be among the top oil palm producing nations in the world. Nigeria, with her comparative advantage in the production of oil palm, a whopping $500million is still spent annually importing it.

We recall that in September 2019, the Central Bank disclosed that it has committed about N30 billion to enhance oil-palm production in the country. The governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the fund was disbursed through deposit money banks to six oil palm companies to support their expansion programmes.

He noted that the annual demand for palm oil in the country stood at 2.5 million metric tons of which only 1.25million metric tons were produced locally leaving a gap of 1.25million metric tons per annum.

“This gap is currently being met through imports. The Central Bank of Nigeria oil palm initiative is aimed at closing the gap and also positioning Nigeria to incrementally export oil palm products to neighbouring African countries and beyond” Emefiele had said.

Unarguably, these are the kinds of initiatives needed to boost the production of the different cash crops for which Nigeria has comparative advantage. Besides giving a boost to the government’s much- talked about zero hydrocarbon plan strategy, such initiatives will further position Nigeria to effectively benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) by ultimately driving local production of key commodities.