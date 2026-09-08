Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were reportedly “surprised” by the timing of a letter issued by Buckingham Palace clarifying their status as non-working members of the British Royal Family.

The guidance, released on Monday, September 7, reiterated the official position on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and was issued at the direction of Harry’s father, King Charles III.

A spokesperson for the couple said on Tuesday that Harry and Meghan were “a little surprised” that they had not been informed about the letter in advance.

According to reports, the couple’s team received the letter at 1:59pm UK time and sent questions to palace officials about 20 minutes later, including whether the guidance had already been circulated.

Harry was reportedly in a meeting at the time. His team managed to contact him at 3:09pm to brief him on the letter and the questions they had raised.

Two minutes later, at 3:11pm, the team was informed that the letter had already been circulated to the media.

The guidance stated that Harry and Meghan remain “private citizens” and cannot use their HRH titles.

It also reaffirmed that the couple stepped back from carrying out official duties on behalf of the monarch in January 2020 and are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

“To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared,” the letter stated.

The palace said the clarification followed “a number of requests” for information about the couple after their return to Britain.

Harry and Meghan relocated to Britain in August ahead of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, starting school. The family is believed to be staying at a private residence outside London.

The palace guidance also stated that the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties, including the financial independence and privacy it affords them, would continue to be respected.