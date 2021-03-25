ADVERTISEMENT

Be it the appalling covid 19 pandemic or severe poverty of Africa for years, foreign authorities and their aids have always neglected Africa due to its numerous underdeveloped areas and high inflation rate resulting in debts and poverty there. Such as Nigeria – the country that is reported to have the largest bitcoin and other cryptocurrency activity, reaching the heights of 600,700 bitcoin supply in a year.

There had been several reasons that contributed to this immense growth of cryptocurrency in Nigeria. Either it’s the Nigerian’s young tech-savvy generation that wants relief from the bank or monetary system or the fluctuating currency value of Nigeria; one thing we know for sure is that cryptocurrency has greatly reduced poverty in Nigeria.

Despite being so much popular and one of the most populated countries of Africa, Nigeria still has been struggling with its dreadful poverty, inflation rate, and many more issues. Also, the country has failed numerous times to erase the tag of a poorly developed country.

But, the introduction of cryptocurrency was surely a ray of hope for the Nigerian’s who were badly striving to earn a living and save fo their future. Cryptocurrency had already helped numerous countries to battle their stubborn poverty. To further explain, we have jotted down many points explaining if cryptocurrency has reduced poverty in Nigeria successfully?

There’s a definitive wealth gap between Nigeria and other countries. It can be due to the increasing US dollar rate or the significant difference in the market capitalization. That is why Nigeria has never been able to adapt any technology quickly and effectively. But, the well-known blockchain technology was introduced in 2017 and is today extensively used by individuals, e-commerce, charity organizations, and small-scale businesses in Nigeria.

An amazing feature of Bitcoin’s blockchain technology is that it is completely transparent than any organization or corporate authority. It is a big relief for all who had nothing left in their hands after paying for the banks and their applied taxes. This independent, decentralized digital peer-peer system through which bitcoin runs opened many rooms of opportunity to earn money without selling your cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Fortress is one of the very few bitcoin exchanges that operates in Nigeria and has been an immense help to traders there.

The maximum use of cryptocurrency also played a major role to alleviate poverty. It can be used to make assets or store them in safe wallets for the future. This storage of wealth works as a safe haven to cope up with the rising inflation and get saved from investing your hard-earned money in scams or unsecured money sources.

As we know, cryptocurrency is a virtual currency that solely works digitally unlike the traditional money that we can store in pockets. This perk of owning crypto also reduced the risk of losing money in unfortunate incidents. Nigeria has a pool of enthusiastic young tech-savvy individuals who have remarkably been part of inventing numerous software. Since Nigerians had easy access to mobile phones and they actually liked the electronic payment that saved them from hassle to get all money directly into account.

From allowing convenient payability to securing enormous interest rates, cryptocurrency helped Nigeria to rank in the stable world economy. Today, digital assets are considered more valuable than physical assets as they have comparatively more risks of damage, theft, and decreasing value. In contrast, Elon Musk-CEO of Tesla stated that cryptocurrency is soon to be the future currency as it’s not going anywhere. Nigerians already had a bad experience of failing in building and maintaining real assets that’s why this approach to digital assets was a beneficial decision.

Conclusion:

This guide aimed to strengthen the fact that cryptocurrency has helped Nigeria and to look forward to living a quality life and avail many profitable financial opportunities without dwelling on debts or selling all they have.