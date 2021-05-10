BY BODE GBADEBO

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has called on his church members to plan their exit from Nigeria over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Pastor Adefarasin made the call during his sermon on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

According to a video trending on Twitter, Paul Adefarasin said, “I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape route.

“If you don’t have a Plan B, I know you have faith, I have faith too but I have a Plan B.

“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world.

“Get yourself a Plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or a flying boat to Seme Border, a hole in the ground, a bunker as we call it. Just get yourself a Plan B.

“Because these people are crazy. They are nutters. The whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen, just like this.”