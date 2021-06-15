Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday appealed to the party faithful in Edo State to have faith in the party irrespective of the party’s present challenges in the state.

Advertisements





Oshiomhole made the appeal during the party’s enlarged leaders meeting in Edo North senatorial district of the state.

He said irrespective of the outcome of the last governorship election in the state, Edo North APC has enough reasons to sustain self-pride and self-confidence for winning the senatorial zone.

“The unity of this senatorial zone must be maintained, serviced and sustained. The only way to sustain it is unity of purpose and constant meetings at all levels from time to time,” he emphasised.

The former governor further appealed to the party leaders to always have all-inclusive meetings and to carry everybody along at the ward, local and state levels. He told the gathering that everybody is something and important in politics.

While appreciating the members elected to the State House of Assembly under the APC platform, who till now have not been inaugurated, he said the people were elected and committed no sin, yet, they are being denied their right to be sworn-in to represent their constituents. He however said he believes that God will deliver justice to them in His own way and at His own determined time.

‎Oshiomhole thanked the leaders for remaining steadfast in spite of sponsored negative stories against some of them. He saluted the foot soldiers for their trust and confidence in the party saying that many of them have made sacrifices.

He told the party members across the senatorial zone to be proud because as at today, no projects are ongoing in Edo North apart from constituency projects being done by APC legislators in the National Assembly and those influenced by the minister.