BY CHINELO CHIKELU

One half of the defunct music group, P-Square, Peter Okoye, a.k.a Mr P, has said that he has more freedom as a solo artiste compared to when he was in the group.

Peter, who said ‘freedom is key’, noted that he earns more money as a solo artiste and has the right to cancel a show should it coincide with his daughter’s birthday.

Revealing that his recent and successful album ‘The Prodigal’ was meant to have a remix of the title song of similar name with Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, Mr P said the collaboration didn’t fall through owing to timing.

“After putting up the song, I sent it to Burna Boy. He loved it. The problem was that he just released his album.

“But the company he was signed to was going to give me clearance in March. I couldn’t wait that long because, then, I wanted to release on November 18. Another person I thought about was DJ Switch. I called her.”

The Prodigal, he said was meant to reflect on what had transpired in terms of the fall-out of his altercation with his twin brother, Paul Okoye and and brother, Jude Okoye, including indication of his willingness to take responsibility for his decisions.