Hawthorn Suites has donated food and other gift items worth thousands of naira to an orphanage home, City of Refuge, located in Durumi, Abuja.

Among the items donated were bags of rice, toiletries, packs of noodles, packs of maggi detergents and cooking oil.

Presenting the items yesterday, the general manager of Hawthorn, Alain Salameh, said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to the less privileged in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salameh said the gesture was also part of activities to mark this year’s Housekeeping Week which is observed every second week of September to recognise the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members.

“We are part of community outreach here and this year we came to make the children happy as part of our celebration for the Housekeeping Week, we are here to make the children happy by giving them food items and other gifts and painting their house. We have in the plan to take care of other orphanages and internally displaced persons in the near future, he said.

While expressing delight over the giving, the financial manager of the hotel, Mrs Ochuno Victoria advised other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture as a way to eliminate the hardship faced by the less privileged.