ADVERTISEMENT

BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHAssociation UK), Nigeria region, has urged Nigerians to adhere to safety precautions to avoid hazards.

President of the association, Dr. Olusegun Aderemi, who gave the advice in Abuja, said it had become important to draw people’s attention to the relevance of safety precautions to safeguard lives and property.

Aderemi stated that the organisation had put measures in place to collaborate with government agencies to allocate safety rules post.

He said they also intend to work closely with various organisations to promote inclusion of safety rules on sign posts to encourage people to adhere to them.

“This will remind them of what they already know but are not doing; avoiding disaster is part of our responsibilities.

“Since we have zero tolerance for casualty, we need to inform organisations about safety and health hazards in our day-to-day lives.

“In whatever people do in their organisations or workplaces, safety should be considered,” he added.