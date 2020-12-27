By Tunde Oguntola. |

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called for more investment in the real estate and mortgage sectors in the country.

The executive director, HDAN, Festus Adebayo, who made the call in his end of the year message made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Abuja, also called on stakeholders not to relent in their strive towards a conducive housing and construction industry in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebayo stressed the need for government to develop the political will to make the housing sector grow better, increase sales, create access to land, and solve the challenges of infrastructure.

He also appealed to the governments in all states to do more in the area of foreclosure law, and access to land for developers, he also stressed that governors should show more interest in home ownership for their workers and citizens.

Speaking further he noted that HDAN will continue to champion the advocacy for affordable housing by partnering stakeholders in various areas that can bring a desired housing and mortgage available to all.

The statement reads in part: “Given the country’s challenge with high unemployment, housing development is a viable solution to closing that gap and creating a more vibrant economy. All that is needed for this to happen is for the government to develop the necessary political will.

“There is no better time than now to call on all government agencies in the sector to increase their performance and deliver on their mandates.

“We also call on the National Assembly to remove all barriers to housing development through legislative interventions.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing should round up ongoing national housing programme projects which will lead to an increase in the housing stock in the country.

“Also, the issue of demand for housing should be critically looked into as those who need houses cannot afford them.

“There is an urgent need for the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria to be more active and promote collaboration in housing finance advocacy and consumer protection.

“We also call on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, professional bodies and National Assembly to formulate policies that will move the sector forward.”

Following the need to finance the demand side of housing, he called on federal government to recapitalize the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Adebayo said the need for this cannot be overemphasized at this critical period that COVID-19 has made the whole world known the importance of housing.

He continued, “We are also calling on the federal government, Central Bank of Nigeria and State Governments to do everything possible in making the newly established National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) being managed by Family Homes Funds limited a success.

“We hope to see more collaboration among and between FHFL, FHA, NMRC and FMBN in achieving the noble goal of delivering affordable housing for Nigerians in the new year.

“We cannot end this message without calling on the federal government to call for emergency dialogue with cement manufacturers on how to reduce the price of cement which has become a threat to affordable housing delivery in the recent time.”

He also lauded all the stakeholders for their support towards our advocacy and all causes geared towards the provision of affordable housing in Nigeria.

“As the year 2020 draws to a close, we want to give God all the glory for the wonderful relationship we have had with stakeholders, operators in the housing industry, friends and partners.

“In retrospect, and as we have all observed, the covid 19 pandemic of 2020 has affected the performance of the housing sector and all operators in the real estate business. This has manifested in the number of abandoned houses we see in various parts of the country. This certainly calls for some reflection.

“So, as we move into 2021, we are calling on stakeholders not to relent in their strive towards a conducive housing and construction industry. We call for more investment in the real estate and mortgage sectors. We will do our best to continue to champion the advocacy by partnering stakeholders in various areas that can bring a desired housing and mortgage sector that we can all be proud of.”

He also called for more efforts to ensure a sector where Nigerian workers can have houses through affordable mortgages, where building collapse will be drastically reduced or eliminated, where corruption and selfishness will not be the order of the day.

“We shall work for a sector that will boast of vibrant pressure groups that can advise the government on what to do.

“Finally, we wish all stakeholders in every part of Nigeria and Africa at large a great 2021 and hope to see more positive results in the new year, and we also hope to see you all at the 15 Abuja International Housing Show taking place from 26 to 29 July, 2021,” he added.