Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, mourned the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, whom he described as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs.

Obasanjo in a letter of condolence written to the executive governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said the most revered late monarch was a “symbol of a Nigeria’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.”

In the letter, dated April 23, 2022, a copy if which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, Obasanjo lamented that Alaafin Adeyemi’s demise occurred at a crucial stage in Nigeria’s history “when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.”

Emphasising that the late Alaafin Adeyemi III was a patriotic and highly respected traditional ruler who had immeasurable love and great faith in a united Nigeria, the former president further declared Oba Adeyemi as “a fervent promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding not only among the diverse people who live in his domain but also across the country.

“I note, with delight, Oba Adeyemi’s immense contributions to peace, community development and growth and national development, especially since his ascension to the revered throne of Alaafin of Oyo, nearly 52 years ago.

“As a patriotic and highly respected traditional ruler who had immeasurable love for his people and great faith in a united Nigeria, he stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs and he was as well a fervent promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding not only among the diverse people who live in his domain but also across the country.

“It is well acknowledged that it was during his reign that Oyo Town got transformed to the modern city that it has become today and not surprisingly, his contribution to nation-building was also acknowledged in the conferment of the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on him and other honorary degrees that he received from some Nigerian and outside educational institutions.

“Like most great leaders, Alaafin was all things to all people. To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Oyo land, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.

“Although Oba Adeyemi’s passage is like a dream, especially as he left us at a crucial state in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed. I would urge you and all the members of his immediate and extended family to take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of this country he left behind. In fact, we ought to give gratitude to God for his worthy life.”

Obasanjo, therefore, prayed that God grant the immediate family of the transited monarch, “the good people of Oyo land and the entire Oyo State the grace to bear the heavy loss of his death. May the soul of the dear departed rest in perfect peace”.