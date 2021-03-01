By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has inaugurated a Committee on Enrolment of Newly Recruited Civil Servants on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to tackle fraudulent practice in civil service recruitments.

Yemi Esan, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, stated that the action became necessary in order to address irregularities in the recruitment of officers by Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have discovered a large number of fake appointment letters in some Ministries, which if not properly addressed, would lead to the denial of employment to a great number of prospective and eligible law-abiding job seekers in the country. The office of the head of service is already collaborating with security agencies to investigate and bring to book those behind this fraud”, she said.

While appreciating the support given to her office by President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the Human Resource (HR) module of the IPPIS, she added that the Office was committed to a transparent, accountable and uncompromised IPPIS platform that will rid the system of ghost workers, reduce personnel cost and enhance economic planning.

She further enjoined members of the Committee to view the assignment as a matter of national importance, which demanded their wealth of experience and hard work in ensuring a reliable and credible IPPIS platform.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee and Permanent Secretary, Career Management, OHCSF, Mr. Mamman Mahmuda, said the Committee will carry out the assignment with all sense of responsibility, with a view to achieving the civil service that would be the pride of all.