The head of service of the federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan, has expressed concern over the incessant complaints about the contributory pension scheme by civil servants.

She spoke on Thursday at a virtual Town Hall Meeting on effective pension administration in the public service held in Abuja.

The Yemi-Esan further stated that she approved the town hall meeting to address some of the aforementioned concerns and receive contributions from critical stakeholders on challenges militating against effective implementation of both the Contributory Pension Scheme and the Defined Benefits Scheme as well as a host of other issues in the Civil Service.

According to her, the review of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 is a major assignment that must be approached headlong.

She said, “I have also tried to stay abreast of pension matters in the country and I have observed with great concern, that there seems to be vast displeasure emanating from both serving and retired officers on the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme as well as the management of the Defined Benefit Scheme.

“In the same vein, over the past few years, series of articles have been published about the Pension Reform Act, 2014. Furthermore, the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, the umbrella bodyof the Unions in the Public Service in its meetings over the past six years have continued to bring to the fore some of the challenges encountered by its members as a result of the implementation of the Act.

“We have also received submissions from the Contributory Pensions Union of Nigeria, while a number of officers had also echoed the need for the review of the PRA 2014 to enhance the welfare of officers.

“Thus, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has identified the review of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 as a major assignment which must be approached headlong and with every sense of responsibility,” she stated.