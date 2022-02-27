The organisers of Nigerian music’s famed award ceremony, The Headies Award have announced they will unveil the list of nominated acts and performances for the 15th edition of the award on Tuesday, March 1.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 22 via the official Instagram platform of the music award organizers in Nigeria.

In their Instagram caption, the organizers wrote, “Get ready for the BIG Announcement!

“In the meantime, how many celebrity voices can you recognize? Tag them in the order you hear them and stand a chance to win an exclusive invite to the Big Announcement.”

The music awards show was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.

This year’s unveiling occasion is expected to hold at The Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and is expected to be a private event that will be broadcast live on Hip TV, the official broadcast partners of the annual ceremony.

