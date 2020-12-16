Nigeria’s headline inflation recorded steep increase in November as the eco- nomic headwinds largely occasioned by outbreak of COVID-19 and slump in oil prices continue to impact the na- tion’s economy.

Report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the con- sumer price index (CPI) which meas- ures inflation increased by 14.89 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020.

That is 0.66 percentage points high- er than the 14.23 per cent recorded in October 2020.

Despite an expected easing of food prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says inflation is projected to remain in double-digits and above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) target range, absent monetary policy reforms.

The real GDP is expected to con- tract by 31⁄4 per cent in 2020. Econom- ic recovery is projected to start in 2021, with subdued growth of 11⁄2 percent and output recovering to its pre-pan- demic level only in 2022.

According to the report, increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.60 per cent in November 2020. This is 0.06 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (1.54 per cent).

The percentage change in the av- erage composite CPI for the twelve months period ending November 2020 over the average of the CPI for the pre- vious twelve months period was 12.92 percent, representing a 0.26 percent- age point increase over 12.66 percent recorded in October 2020.

The urban inflation rate increased by 15.47 per cent (year-on-year) in No- vember 2020 from 14.81 per cent re- corded in October 2020, while the ru- ral inflation rate increased by 14.33 per cent in November 2020 from 13.68 percent in October 2020.