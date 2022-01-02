Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has said that healthcare system reform would continue to remain one of the priorities of his government.

The governor stated this yesterday when he paid an inspection visit to the ongoing reconstruction work at the General Hospital, Bajoga in Funakaye local government area.

Yahaya who inspected some sections of the hospital under construction such as the accident and emergency unit, general administrative block, pharmacy, tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment centre among others, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work he saw at the medical facility.

He said given the priority his administration accords healthcare, similar projects were currently ongoing in all the senatorial zones of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aside from this project in Gombe North, also in Gombe South senatorial district, our government is carrying out reconstruction work in Kaltungo General Hospital while in Gombe Central, a befitting multi-billion naira general hospital project is also currently ongoing in Kumo,” he said.

The governor urged project contractors everywhere in the state to ensure standard in their work.

In his speech, the chairman of Funakaye local government council, Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu, said reconstruction and remodeling of the General Hospital Bajoga would surely be of great benefit not only to the people of the area but those of neighbouring states of Yobe, Borno and Bauchi.

ADVERTISEMENT