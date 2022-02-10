Sokoto State government has appealed for support from National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and development partners to address low immunisation rate, COVID-19 vaccination, maternal mortality and other health challenges.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the demand when he hosted the executive director/CEO of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, in his office in Sokoto. He said it would help to reverse the state’s low rating on health issues.

Governor Tambuwal lamented that, despite allocating more than fifteen percent of the state budget to the health sector, Sokoto is currently among the low performing states in comparison with other states, on health indices indicators.

While admitting the state has a lot more to do in the areas of adequate manpower and the expansion of health facilities, he assured that his administration would reverse the trends particularly, in the rural areas where adequate services are required.

The state, according to Shuaib, is categorised a low performing state in terms of routine immunisation coverage despite several innovative interventions.

Shuaib, who was in Sokoto alongside Alex Chimbaru and Dr Edwando Celades, development partners from WHO and UNICEF respectively, listed other areas the state is lagging behind.

These include low antenatal care attendance and delivery by skilled birth attendants, high number of unimmunized children, inadequate manpower/commodities in PHCs, poor monitoring, coordination and supervision and currently 32nd position nationwide in Covid-19 vaccination sub-optimally performing state.

According to him, “Sokoto is not doing enough especially, in terms of Covid-19 vaccination. Generally, there are still a lot to do in terms of meeting the health need of the people.

“This is why we are in the state with our development partners to engage with the state government, traditional institutions and people in the local governments, to get firsthand information of their problems.

“We shall set up a monitoring framework that will check activities agreed to be implemented on weekly basis, through technology and, there will be reward and sanction systems for those saddle with responsibilities.”