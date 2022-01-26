A member of the governing council of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Lekan Ewenla, has described the over 400 percent proposed tariff increment and the threat to shutdown the service of private health insurance programme by the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) as ill-timed.

He also said the threat by association is not achievable even though it is capable of disrupting the operations of the organised private sector.

Ewenla, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, called on the leadership of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to step in and provide a lasting solution to avoid anything that will affect the operation of the health insurance programme in the country.

He said members of the AGPMPN should understand that health insurance is driven by the fundamental principles of pooling risks, pooling funds to provide defined health care services and majorly driven by defined volume of participants that are referred to as enrollees.

“All these are defined by the experts called Actuarists putting into consideration all the variables of healthcare financing or health insurance as the case may be,” he said.

AGPMPN had threatened to shutdown service from February 1, 2022, if HMOs failed to increase their tariffs and renegotiate their service agreements with health providers.

Meanwhile, Ewenla, who is also the managing director/chief executive officer of Ultimate Health HMO, said that the demand of the health care providers is completely at variance with the concept of health insurance.

