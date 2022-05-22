Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, (SOFPON), has said the best way to achieve universal health coverage is through health insurance schemes. The association also lamented that health financing is very inadequate in the Nigerian health system.

SOFPON also disclosed that doctors are undergoing training on the use of technology to enhance their efficiency and availability in attending to patients, adding that illnesses such as malaria, typhoid and other diseases can be handled through zoom or telephone calls, where the patient can speak with the doctor and get prescriptions.

The president SOFPON, Prof Musa Dankyau, while speaking in Jos explained that the initiative became necessary after the outbreak of the COVID-I9 pandemic, which forced the whole world to stay indoors.

Dr. Dankyau who spoke on the occasion of the 2022 world Family Doctor’s Day, however added that doctors can still refer their patients to the hospital in cases that cannot be treated through the means of technology.

He said the challenges of being present at the hospital at all times due to the nature of their job is also a factor that necessitated the new strategy tagged “telemedicine”.