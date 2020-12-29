The federal ministry of health and the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have seek modalities and the role of public, private partnership in Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

This was part of the discussion during a webinar themed “Status of Covid-19 Vaccines in Nigeria: Available options and opportunities for public private partnerships”

The webinar was moderated by the Vice President of Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Njide Ndili, who opened the session stressing the need for the Federal Government to engage and partner with the private sector and the importance of public private partnerships towards containing the Covid-19 virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the President of HFN, Dr Pamela Ajayi, said: “Today we are talking about vaccination particularly because there is an ongoing second wave of the virus in the country. We have people who are worried and need information. Apart from the conspiracy theories, people are concerned by the speed with which the vaccine was produced when compared to other vaccines, these are the reasons for the deliberations.”

PharmAccess Group Director of Research, and the keynote speaker, Prof. Tobias Rink De Wit, in his presentation detailed information on the new Covid-19 mutant, different vaccine developments and their stages of approval or administration, peculiarities of each vaccine and its costs, as well as best options for Nigeria.

In his presentation, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora shared the Federal Government’s strategy and mass vaccination plan. He mentioned that the most important factors being considered are availability, accessibility, affordability as well as acceptability of the vaccine by Nigerians.

“For vaccines, we are looking at the availability, accessibility and affordability. We are also examining the acceptability level from Nigerians as well as the procedure of administering and accounting for it. Having all this in mind, we then had to join the COVAX facility like some other countries have done, so as to put us in a position to have access to vaccines in an equitable manner.

“The agency that has been at the forefront of this planning is the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA). Our projection is that by 2021, 20% of the vaccine needs of the country would have been covered by the COVAX facility, while the Federal Government will cover another 20% with the operational cost,” he said.

Speaking about the cost of the vaccines, he said: “We are reviewing the efficacy of the vaccines to ensure safety for our citizens and currently exploring the options of acquiring these vaccines through bilateral and multilateral engagement. For example, we are engaging the World Health Organization (WHO), and the West African Health Organization (WAHO) in order to join countries towards large procurement at reduced prices.

“There are a lot of cost factors, one of which is the storage cold-chain issue of some of the vaccines. Some of the vaccines must be stored in such cold temperatures that may not be possible cost wise. If we are looking at the vaccines that we will need to store at minus 70° then it may not be feasible cost-wise. So, we will be looking at the other vaccines that require temperature of minus 20° as opposed to the one that requires minus 70°.”

The Director, Disease Control and Immunization at NPHCDA, Dr Bassey Okposen gave brief remarks on the agency’s plan to immunize 70% of the population by 2022, prioritizing frontline health workers and vulnerable population to be vaccinated first.