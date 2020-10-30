Health practitioners in Nigeria have called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to boost cleft lip and palate treatment in the country.

They made the call at a two-day National Cleft Forum, with the theme:

“Planning for Sustainable Comprehensive Cleft Care,” which was organised by the global cleft charity body, Smile Train, in KanoState. The exercise is scheduled to be held in all the geopolitical zonesof the country at later dates.

A cleft is a common birth difference that occurs when certain body parts and structures do not fuse together during foetal development.

They can involve the lip and/or the palate. The causes of a cleft remain unknown but risk factors include environmental factors, lack of proper nutrition, as well as genetics. Many children with clefts around the world live in isolation, making it difficult to make friends and go to school, but more importantly, have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking.

Speaking during the premiere of the stakeholders’ forum, Prof. Adetokunbo Adebola of the Faculty of Dentistry, College of Health Sciences, Bayero University, said that there was a need to step up efforts in order to increase the number of children receiving free quality care in the country to enable them live a normal and healthy life.

Adebola said: “Children born with a cleft are isolated, some even killed, ridding our society of potential to thrive. As partners, we are putting our heads together to provide solutions and formulate policies for our patients to receive the highest standards of comprehensive care at no cost. Smile Train has been championing for partnerships with local hospitals, hence the forum will educate stakeholders on the nature and challenges of cleft, provide information on how to access care and promote close interactions and share ideas and experiences.”

On her part, Smile Train programme manager, West Africa, Victoria Awazie, acknowledged the need for local partnerships in sustaining cleft care in the country. She called on community members to shun myths and misconceptions surrounding cleft and work with the healthcare partners to ensure that the children receive the life-changing treatment.