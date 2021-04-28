Eat more fruits and vegetables.

Eat leaner cuts of beef and pork, and trim as much visible fat as possible before cooking.

In recipes, use two egg whites instead of one whole egg.

Avoid cream and cheese sauces, or make recipes with low fat milk and cheese.

Instead of chips, snack on pretzels or unbuttered popcorn.

Limit hydrogenated fats (shortening, lard) and animal fats (butter, cream) if you can. Use liquid oils, particularly canola, olive, safflower, or sunflower.

Read the nutrition labels on all products. Many “fat-free” products are very high in carbohydrates, which can raise your triglyceride levels.

Compare the fat content of similar products. Do not be misled by terms like “light” and “lite.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When eating in a restaurant, ask that the sauces and dressings be served on the side.

Look for hidden fat. For example, refried beans may contain lard, or breakfast cereals may have significant amounts of fat.