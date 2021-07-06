Innovation is all that is left for Nigeria to focus on in order to match the rest of the world in many areas of economic development, including the health sector.

From advanced nations to small and least developed islands, and the third world countries, the game to superior healthcare delivery lies on the domestic value of innovation.

MD/CEO JNC International Ltd, Pharm. Claire Omatseye, fittingly puts it; “There is the need for Nigeria’s creative minds to think ahead and use technology to improve the nation’s health sector. This is because patients will demand for it if it is not given to them as they have arrived in the digital age while most healthcare service providers are still in the analogue age.”

Omatseye said some foreign businessmen and their female counterparts are thinking of innovative ways of using technology to penetrate Nigeria’s healthcare market, while calling on creative minds to see business opportunities in the health sector.

She advised that every innovation and technology advancement coming into the health care system should have one thing in common, the ability to disrupt the vicious cycle of poverty in Nigeria and provide affordable healthcare that has both quality and sustainability.

However, based on the World Summit Awards ranking, Nigeria’s overall performance in Africa has been commendable with the help of creative young minds who have enjoyed international recognition for their innovations that have helped to improve society.

For instance, in 2020, innovators Uche Udekwe and Joy Chioma from Nigeria won the WSA young innovators of the year, with their innovation called the ‘Natal Cares’.

According to the innovators, Natal Cares combines mobile technology, machine learning and low-cost innovation to combat maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria and help to spread medically approved information.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said Natal Cares reaches out to women via their mobile phones in rural areas and Internally Displaced Persons Camps, providing mental healthcare support, affordable delivery kits, medical monitoring and emergency services to at-risk pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Young innovators Emmanuel Owobu and Raman Anurag produced an app called ỌMỌMI, meaning “my child” in the Yoruba language. The app is an android-based mobile application designed with the child’s health needs in mind, making access to health care and medical expertise easier for parents, they said, as the apps’ unique features enable parents to monitor their children’s health at the touch of a button.

“The app also has a vaccination reminder, a child growth monitor and a GPS locator to find the nearest hospital in case of emergencies, vital information on breastfeeding, family planning, food supplementation and dietary options for babies, as well as the home management of symptoms, such as diarrhoea,” they added.

These are global winners, but they were able to achieve all these with the support of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and international support, who saw their great potential and decided to key into it.

But if the Nigerian government can throw their weights behind these innovators and others who are yet to be discovered, it will encourage them to produce more technology that can help reduce some of the challenges bedevilling the health sector, says the founder, Programos Foundation, Amos Emmanuel.

Emmanuel told LEADERSHIP that, “For innovator to remain in the country and earn foreign direct investments from the attractions they are already building with the digital hubs and attract investors, the Nigerian government need to become more sensitive to their yearnings.

Currently, he said Nigeria’s rating on innovation is nothing to write home about. “Government should realise that it is innovation that will make the country stand globally and it should open up for fair and unbiased collaboration with the private sector.

He urged the government to offer complimentary support for local innovators to be groomed in relevant programmes that can reposition them for the new opportunities that are there for them, especially as it is directed to make them job creators than job seekers.

“Government’s interest in capacity development of youths must move beyond events and expenditures, and be need-based, result-oriented with outcomes manifesting as actual capacity upskilling that solves myriads of the society’s challenges, especially in the health sector, in the short term.

“The Nigerian government must also throw their weight behind what Innovationbed Africa has been doing, to deepen their activity as they groom the grassroots where the young people who will do the job of nation building through digital transformation for the country are situated,” Emmanuel added.