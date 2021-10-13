The trend of sending medical laboratory test samples abroad for diagnosis is gradually being tackled by LAB360, an indigenous laboratory.

Managing partner of the laboratory, Mr. Joseph Erhirhi, noted that LAB360 has dedicated a great part of it’s services to providing specialised testing which is usually sent overseas by many indigenous pathology laboratories.

Erhirhi, who stated this during the laboratory’s second anniversary, added that “We have also achieved this great feat as it has to do with quick turnaround times since all of our testing is performed in-house by a team of dedicated and highly skilled workforce.”

Healthcare provision remains a major challenge for Nigeria; the scarcity of qualified and skilled professionals and shortage of specialised equipment has kept the country scrambling continually for offshore alternatives in the delivery of quality healthcare services aimed at meeting the country’s healthcare needs, and sustaining a healthy and a productive population.

Meanwhile, Erhirhi said as a nation builder, LAB360 medical laboratory is one of the few that have adopted the practise of the 12 quality system essentials (QSE) in its day-to-day operations. “Our laboratory outcomes are validated by a robust internal quality control system and by an external quality assessment programme, with the sole purpose of ensuring precise and accurate laboratory outcomes.

“We have fully trained phlebotomists who are skilled in sample collection from both our paediatric and adult clientele.

“At LAB360 medical laboratory, we have invested in state-of-the art laboratory equipment, maintain an in-house fully automated chemistry analyser for renal function tests, liver function panel, lipid profile and others.

“And to mark our second anniversary in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, we are dedicating the month of October to providing health awareness programmes through our various social media platforms. In addition, we are offering free healthcare screening for the first 20 health-conscious Nigerians who visit our facility this period. and a 10 per cent discount on all test menu for persons that walk-into our facility,” he said.

“Since the inception of LAB360 medical laboratory, we have been committed to putting the health needs of our clientele over and above others.

This is simply because we understand that a healthy population translates into a healthy nation. As it stands, prompt home service is being provided to the inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs,” he said.