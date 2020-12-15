By Michael Oche,

President of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Biobelemoye Joy Josiah has expressed confidence that the 300 bed space hospital being built by the union will be completed by 2021.

The project estimated to be worth around N1.2 billion was conceived in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the 47th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, said the union leadership is committed to completing the project.

He said the intention of the union is to build an affordable specialist hospital that would have various disciplines for the battlement of Nigerians.

The MHWUN President while speaking on issues affecting members of the union cautioned government against provoking its members into taken action they are reluctant to take and keep to her promises made to the union.

He recalled that government had failed to do the correction they promised to effect regarding the covid-19 special palliative for the members, saying it is sad that such has not happened.

He said the NEC of the union would come out with a far-reaching decision on the matter, but warned the government not to take the union’s peaceful disposition for cowardice.

“Sadly the corrections had not met, our people have not been paid the correct value and are a way of provoking our people into taken action that we are reluctant to take but a force to we would be left no option than to take action

“The NEC would come out with far-reaching decision when we go into the business section”.

Speaking on the specialist Hospital project by the union, comrade Joy Josiah the building had reached the roofing level, stressing that the aim is to reduce medical tourism by Nigerians.

He said, “As an organisation that believes in the people already we have invested in the hospitality sector, our investment is not for high-profit gains is to make life easier for people because we are preaching that hospitality should be affordable for everybody and we are practicing it now so our investment in health is to also towards making health care affordable to the people, our members to the focus than the citizenry.

“We are also trying to reduce medical tourism because we believe if completed, our people would have access to affordable quality health care”

On the area of specialty, he said “We are not looking at monolithic specialist, but a holistic health system that includes various disciplines, that is why we have entered into an agreement with our sister union in China where they have promised to give us some technical support in the area of training our personnel and sending some specialised personnel as well as equipment to us. So they are waiting for us to finish the building and we are hoping to finish by the end of 2021.”