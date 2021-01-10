BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, ZAKA KHALIQ |



Amid the second wave of COVID- 19, health workers in Nigeria are battling with inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), checks by LEADERSHIP Sunday have revealed.

The health workers during interactions with our correspondents complained of what they described as diversion of PPEs by government officials, saying it was the reason why those handling patients do not get adequate PPEs while carrying out their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive interview, the first vice president of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NÀNNM), Mrs Margret Akinshola, told our correspondent that their members sometimes used their money to buy PPEs, just to protect themselves and avoid a repetition of what happened during the first wave when many of their members were infected and quarantined while some died.

She therefore urged those donating the PPEs to government to rather donate them directly to health facilities so that they can reach those truly in need of them.

She said, “We are not being supplied enough PPEs, unfortunately, people that are donating the PPEs do not know the right places to take them to. They rather take them to the ministry instead of where the work is being done and where they are needed most. When they take them to that level, before they get to us, they would have been given to those who don’t need them at all. They would end up giving them to family members instead of those that need it.

“We want to appeal to as many that are donating to the government. We want them to bring them directly to hospitals. We need these things in the hospitals, let them stop donating to the government. Let them come directly to the hospitals, if their reason for donating to the government is for publicity, they can equally get that in the hospital, all they need is to come with the media.”

Akinshola, however, noted that NANNM had not recorded any death among its members during this second wave.

She said, “We have not recorded any death as a result of COVID-19 because we are taking precautions. Even if the government is not supplying us, we are using the little resources we have.

“The association tries to help its members in so many ways, including information so that has helped us a lot to ensure that our members use their money to get themselves protected.”

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the issue of inadequate PPE supply in health facilities has contributed to the high rate of infection and COVID-19 related deaths among health workers in the country.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on December 25 said at least 20 of its members had died from complications arising from COVID-19 within two weeks.

Chairman of the FCT chapter of the association, Enema Amodu, said although health workers had been advised to use full PPE before attending to patients, many of them do not have access to the equipment and as a result, over a 1000 workers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the country.

In the same vein, the president, association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Prof James Damen, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that they don’t get enough PPEs to work and at the same time, most of the centres use gene-xpert machines.

According to him, the machines are the lower modules which only run eight samples, adding that the machines need to be upgraded to be able to run even 32 samples.

Lamenting that laboratory scientists in COVID- 19 centres were overworked, Prof Damen said government was not even paying the agreed hazard allowance and incentives.

He said, “I don’t know what is wrong with our government, even the agreement we had for them to be paying the hazard allowance and incentives, government is not paying them.

“My colleagues are seriously overworked. I called one of them now and he just told me that he had about 500 samples in the centres and more tests and more people were still coming.”

Stressing the need for more centres, he said, “Even the centres that are approved, government is not properly equipping them. Our position is that those centres were even grossly inadequate compared to Nigeria’s population.”

He lamented that whereas laboratory scientists are playing a vital role in COVID-19 response, they are not usually carried along in most of the committees the government sets up.

“We are the ones that collect the specimen, we are the ones that collect the viral samples medium whereby sample is collected and we deal with the last organism. So the role that medical lab scientists play cannot be overemphasized,” he stated.

Damen further expressed disappointment in government, saying their members who lost their lives to COVID-19 were yet to receive insurance payment from government as promised.

Insurers Set To Pay Deceased Health Workers Free Insurance Cover

Meanwhile, the insurance industry has promised to pay death compensation to 20 Nigerian doctors who were reported to have died from complications arising from COVID-19 as at December 2020, LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

Although the industry is yet to receive requests from the families or relatives of the deceased health workers, insurance operators said they were expecting them to come forward soon to redeem the claims on the N11bn free life insurance package the industry provided for frontline health workers employed in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The policy covers 5,000 health workers and enables families or named beneficiaries of any medical doctor that dies in the line of duty to claim N3million, pharmacists/nurses N2million and others N1million.

To this end, the industry could pay about N60 million as death benefits to the beneficiaries of deceased doctors, if the deceased qualified under the terms of the policy. Similarly, there are indications that the number could have risen to about 30 at the weekend as more health workers continued to fall victims of the virus.

The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) FCT chapter, Enema Amodu, had earlier disclosed that at least 20 Nigerian doctors had died from complications arising from the virus, adding that the figures kept increasing daily.

The affected doctors, LEADERSHIP findings revealed, contacted the virus from patients during the discharge of their duties. Findings showed that some of the deceased health workers were, before their demise, working in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Arabia, Lagos, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos, among other general hospitals in the country.

When contacted by LEADERSHIP, the chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Ganiyu Musa, said the association was yet to receive any request in this direction, but assured that once requests come, the industry would treat the matter with utmost importance as long as those affected fall within the province of the insurance coverage.

Musa, who is also the group managing director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, noted that insurers appreciate what the healthcare workers were doing to curb the spread of the virus, adding that the insurance package was part of the industry’s corporate social responsibility to the health sector and the country.

When LEADERSHIP contacted the director general, NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, she said the secretariat had not been officially informed about the development, stating that she just read it in the media.

She urged the beneficiaries to come forward with the necessary documentation to get their compensations, adding that the industry would be willing to attend to their requests by correcting the wrong notion that insurers don’t pay claims.

“As I am talking to you, we have not gotten any request, although, I read it in the papers just like everybody. Since the cover is still running, the industry would be willing to honour the claims,” she said.

In a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP at the weekend, the group managing director/CEO, FBN Insurance Limited, Val Ojumah, whose firm is the lead insurer to the package, said it covers those at the forefront of curtailing the spread of the virus, noting that the health workers covered are those who specifically work in government hospitals.

He added that the insurance package is not restricted to those working in isolation centres alone, but extended to health personnel in hospitals working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the pandemic.

He, however, disclosed that those working in private hospitals were not covered under the policy, urging the families of the deceased or the NMA to approach NIA or the lead insurer-FBN Insurance Limited- to redeem the claims.

“As the lead insurer, I know what the package covers and what it does not. It doesn’t cover health workers in private hospitals; it only covers those working in government hospitals. Of course, we have issues with doctors who contacted the virus, were treated in isolation centres and recovered, such doctors are not entitled to claims, because government is the one taking care of their treatment, so they bear no cost.

“The claims money is to ensure that the families of the deceased left behind do not suffer, especially, when the deceased is on national assignment such as curbing the spread of the virus. We, as an insurance industry, felt the families of these doctors should not suffer after the demise of their loved ones. The coverage is an addition to the previous insurances government might have procured for them,” he pointed out.

He said the package only covers death arising from Covid-19 and cannot be paid unless such health worker is medically certified to have died from Covid-19 complications.

NMA Seeks Increased Outreach To Health Workers

Meanwhile, the chairman, Nigerian Medical Association(NMA), Lagos State chapter, Dr Adenekan Tunji, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, called for the repackaging of the insurance policy to expand the outreach such that more health personnel would be covered, while those who may have tested positive to the virus but were treated successfully should be entitled to some level of compensation.

Apart from the first set of health workers who were insured during that early stage of COVID-19, Tunji said at the state level, every other person who later joined the workforce at the isolation centres were not insured, adding that at the federal level, no health worker working at the isolation centres in federal hospitals was insured.

One can file for claims if insured and claims do not necessarily mean that the person has to die before he can file for claims, said Tunji.

He added: “So for me, there are people who are supposed to be insured but were never insured, there are people who were insured, but have not benefited from the insurance coverage, even though they have tested positive. We cannot wait for them to die before benefiting from such premium.”

Be that as it may, Tunji said, “We would expect that every doctor and all health workers should have some form of insurance because of the occupational health hazard, and that is why we have been advocating for hazard allowance. The hazard allowance of N5,000 in modern day Nigeria is nothing to write home about and the government promised to review it, but we haven’t heard from them.

“I don’t have any information if anybody has collected claims or is being paid and I can tell you that not everyone working at the isolation centres are covered, even at federal level, the health workers at the isolation centres were never insured. In fact, some of them have disengaged from the centres because of the risks involved and no benefit is attached to working at those centres”.

At the state level, however, he said, some of the health workers were paid hazard fees as volunteers, but that the whole Lagos State health workers who were seconded to the isolation centres were not paid because it is presumed that they are regular workers, and as such, they are still doing their jobs.

Earlier, the commissioner for insurance, Sunday Thomas, during the unveiling of the policy in April 2020, said the cover would enable families or named beneficiaries of any medical doctor that dies in the line of duty to make the claim.

He said the premium which is in the sum of N112,500,000 for the cover had been fully paid by the Nigerian insurance industry in line with the principle of ‘No Premium No Cover’, stressing that a total of 19 life insurance companies had been accredited to provide the cover.

Thomas posited out that the cover is for a period of 12 months effective from April 14, 2020 and that in the event of any fatality, the relevant agencies of government would immediately advise the lead underwriter, FBN Insurance Limited, which would make request for relevant documents needed for payment of the claim.

President Muhammadu Buhari, while applauding the insurance industry for the kind gesture, stated that the government had procured insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers.

42 Countries Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccines – WHO

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said no fewer than 42 countries have already rolled out the various COVID-19 vaccines which have been cleared for use, with 36 in high income nations.

WHO’s director-general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, made this known during a COVID-19 news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva at the weekend.

In a series of tweets posted on the UN health agency twitter account @WHO, Ghebreyesus emphasised equitable distribution of the vaccines.

He said, “There’s a clear problem that low and most middle income countries are not receiving the vaccines yet. We can and must solve this problem together through COVAX and the ACT-Accelerator”.

COVAX – set up in April 2020 by WHO, GAVI, the vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – are part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator to provide COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines to all, regardless of their ability to pay.

According to the WHO head, two billion doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines have been secured by the international equitable vaccine alliance — COVAX, which will be ready for distribution as soon as delivered.

“And we also have the right of first refusal on an additional one billion doses,” the director general said, noting that rich countries had bought most of the supply so far, while middle and high income countries were still making bilateral deals.

According to him, it is apparent that even within the alliance, middle and high income countries are making bilateral deals, potentially bumping up the price for everyone, leaving vaccines out of reach of the poorest and most marginalised nations.

“Vaccine nationalism hurts us all and this is self-defeating,” he added.

Vaccine nationalism is when a country manages to secure doses of vaccines for its own citizens and prioritises its own domestic markets before they are made available in other countries.

This is done through pre-purchase agreements between a government and a vaccine manufacturer.

Ghebreyesus said equitable vaccination saves lives, stabilises health systems and would lead to a truly global economic recovery that stimulates job creation.

Although it is normal for viruses to mutate, the WHO chief maintained: “If we don’t reduce transmission and vaccinate equitably, we’re helping it to thrive. Going forward, I want to see manufacturers prioritise supply and rollout through COVAX. I urge countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of COVAX.”

He noted that it is a very dangerous time in the course of the pandemic, with some of the highest numbers of deaths recorded at any point to date.

He reiterated the urgency in complying with health advisories and recommended measures.

The WHO chief emphasised that healthcare workers should be vaccinated as a priority.

He said, “Remember, ending this pandemic is one of humanity’s great races, and whether we like it or not, we will win or lose this race together.

“No country is exceptional and should cut the queue and vaccinate all their population, while some remain with no supply.

“Science has delivered, let’s not waste the opportunity to protect the lives of those most at risk and ensure all economies have a fair shot at recovery.”