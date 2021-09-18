There seems to be no end in sight in the crisis facing the health sector as the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has again issued a fresh 15 days strike notice to the federal government.

The workers had on September 2 issued a 15 days strike ultimatum, but were summoned to a conciliatory meeting with officials of the Federal Government.

The decision to issue the fresh notice was reached at an expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union which held virtually on Friday.

In a communique issued at the end of the NEC meeting and made available to journalists, the union said it resolved to step down the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night 17th September, 2021 and issue a fresh notice of fifteen days.

The communique was signed by JOHESU acting National Secretary, Comrade Mathew Ajorutu

The expanded NEC comprises of the Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and Professional Associations, NEC members of affiliate unions and JOHESU Chairmen and Secretaries at the State and Branch levels.

According to the communique, the NEC-in-Session critically appraised the reports of JOHESU negotiation and conciliation meetings with Federal Government since the declaration of the trade dispute through the fifteen days strike notice issued on 2nd September, 2021.

It stated that the NEC also noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration and the President’s pledge to pay any debt owed health workers.

It stated further that the NEC-in-Session received and examined reports of congresses held at various health facilities across the country on the mobilisation for the strike action due to commence 00hrs 18th September, 2021.

The communique reads in part, “the NEC-in-Session after long hours of exhaustive of deliberations on issues surrounding the planned strike action resolved as follows:

“The Federal Ministry of Health should ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings.

“The Federal Government should ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be completed and submitted to the “High Level Body” (HLB) of the FG not later than Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021 as agreed.

“NEC-in-Session urges the Federal Government to ensure that the “High Level Body” (HLB) complete and submit the computation of the adjusted CONHESS for inclusion in the 2022 budget within the 30th September, 2021 submission window.

“NEC-in-Session urges the Federal Government to reciprocate the patriotic humanitarian gesture of JOHESU in the interest of the larger Nigerian masses to expeditiously resolve all the demands within the fifteen days window.”