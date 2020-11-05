By Michael Oche,

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has elected a new Executive Committee to lead the affairs of the healthcare advocacy group for the next 2 years.

The healthcare advocacy group at its first AGM held at the weekend elected the Founder/CEO of Synlab Nigeria, Dr Pamela Ajayi as President while Mrs Njide Ndili, the Country Director of PharmAccess Nigeria was elected as the Vice President.

Other elected officials are Mr. Adeyemi Adewole CEO of Adcem Healthcare Limited as Financial Secretary and Mr. Kolapo Fapohunda of Roche Products Limited as Public Relations Secretary.

Speaking after being elected, the new President said: “Over the past six years, the HFN has made tremendous strides and recorded great successes, setting the tone at high bar for the incoming executive council and I believe we have just elected the right team to move the federation and indeed Nigeria’s healthcare sector forward, through innovation, collaboration and strategic partnerships. I am confident in this team’s capacity to deliver on the HFNs mandate for the next 2 years”.

Also speaking, the new Vice President, Njide Ndili said: “I remain an advocate for inclusion of private sector to support government efforts and as stakeholders, must continue to push for funding and investment into the health sector. We must pursue efficiency, transparency, and accountability for a sustainable healthcare delivery system through innovative frameworks and collaboration amongst all stakeholders. The problems in the Nigerian healthcare system are too great for any one organization or stakeholder to solve. Now more than ever, we should demand good quality healthcare, and support all the pillars that will accelerate the process. Nigerians deserve access to affordable, Quality healthcare services within our borders and we can make it happen. I am excited to serve.”

PharmAccess Foundation has provided financial support and technical assistance to the federation since its inception 6 years ago, including business training, conferences and advocacy visits to stakeholders, and has pledged to continue its support for the inclusion of private sector in the delivery of healthcare.