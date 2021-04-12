ADVERTISEMENT

As part of efforts to safeguard people from the effects of excessive heat and high temperature, the Yobe State Ministry of Health and Human Services has advised people to be cautious of the weather by taking more fluids to remain hydrated.

The commissioner of the Ministry Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana, gave the advice in a press statement made available to newsmen in Damaturu.

Gana said the call became necessary taking into cognisance intense heat, which has an adverse effect on health of the people especially the sick and vulnerable.

“Recently, there has been an increase in environmental temperature. The very high temperature and intensive heat is of great concern because it can have adverse effects on health.

“The environmental temperatures in Yobe State can rise up to 45 degrees centigrade and above, especially within the months of March and May before the onset of the rainy season.

“With the current weather situation it is expected that the month of Ramadan for this year 1442 AH (2021 AD) will be during hot weather. Therefore it has become necessary to remind people about the effect of heat on the health.

“During hot weather the human body tries to balance the internal body temperature to remain stable through sweating, whereby when air blows on the sweat the skin temperature cools and then the whole body cools and stabilises.

“However, sweating causes loss of water and some essential electrolytes that are needed for the body to maintain good health. Therefore the brain sends a signal that causes thirst and naturally when a person drinks water the fluid lost during sweating and other means is replaced and the electrolytes and other essential nutrients are replaced from the food we eat.

The statement further said, “Loss of body water and electrolytes from the body can result in thirst, severe dehydration, hot, dry skin or profuse sweating, nausea, headache, fatigue, irritability, dizziness, muscle cramps, reduced physical activity, reduced mental alertness, confusion, difficulty in breathing, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, worsening of pre-existing chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, respiratory diseases, kidney disease etc and death.”