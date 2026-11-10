Adekogbon said apart from providing cool water, spacious, well ventilated and good shade for animals for their protection, farmers are equally advised on the need to always visit the newly – inaugurated vetenary hospital facilitated by the state government to the state through world bank.

He said, “That will go a long way to assist our livestock farmers. We told them to quickly run to the facility when they discovered anything affecting their animals, because it is made for them. This will reduce the loss that may arise from effect of the current unusual extreme hot weather.”

The AFAN chair said the arable crobs farmers are also going on irrigation with those wetting their crops once in a week, now doing it thrice in a week because of the harsh weather.

“The irrigation farming is somehow expensive but it is more comfortable, because we cannot predict the weather, the time the rain will fall and when it will not fall as the climate is changing. These and many more are some of the measures are members are adopting now,” he added.

According to him, “What the farmers are also doing is to engage in farming activities very early in the morning or later in the evening when the hot sun has gone down. In addition to that , we are now drinking lots of water in the morning, afternoon and in the evening in order be well hydrated. These and many more are the measures Ekiti farmers have adopted get along in the face of the harsh weather condition.”