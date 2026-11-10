Farmers in Ekiti State have intensified irrigation and adopted other protective measures to minimise losses of crops and livestock amid the prevailing heatwave and unusually high temperatures.
Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Ado-Ekiti, the state chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Sunday Adekogbon, said the measures include providing cool drinking water for farmers and livestock, increasing irrigation schedules and improving ventilation and shade for animals.
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