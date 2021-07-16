Lagos experienced a downpour from the early hours of Friday till evening with attendant floods in some parts of the city, a development that left many cars and properties in several parts of the metropolis submerged.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that many parts of the state both on the island and mainland were affected by the flood.

Some of the areas affected by the flood included Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Ogunnusi Road (Ogba to Ojodu), Oshodi, Agege Motor road and Omole inward Berger.

The ever-busy Awolowo Way, Ikeja, from Allen junction towards Ikeja Bus Stop was heavily flooded, with motorists being asked by concerned residents to avoid particular space in order not to swept away.

As the rains pounded Lagos metropolis, heavy vehicular gridlock was witnessed in some parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around Toyin Street up to Alade Market in the same axis was almost impassable, same as Allen Avenue, from Opebi, towards Awolowo Way.

LEADERSHIP gathered that from Gbagada to Victoria Island, and Lekki to Ikorodu, it was the same story of flood, submerged houses and traffic gridlock.

In some instances, motorists were forced to drive through the flooded roads in order to get to their destinations.

Commenting on the development, the acting assistant zonal coordinator, south-west zonal office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, urged residents of the state to observe safety precautions by avoiding driving submerged vehicles.

“Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle, kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety,” he said.

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours, saying, “The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi/Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains,” Farinloye added.

Meanwhile, as the residents lament their loss, the state’s commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, allayed fears of the residents, saying the flood seen in the metropolis would recede as soon as possible.

Bello urged residents to always ensure the cleaning of their drainages, saying: “a change of attitude is desired from the residents to prevent flash flooding.”

The commissioner added that the nonchalant attitude of some residents was causing some drawbacks for the successes recorded by the state government on flood control.

“Regrettably, even commercial concerns and companies are also guilty of not cleaning their drains but would rather leave them, waiting for the government to undertake the task.

“Investigations by officials of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, round the state after the rainfall revealed that flash flood occurred as most tertiary drains were blocked with refuse thus spewing water onto the roads.

“This portends great danger when tertiary drains are littered with refuse as this could bring about unexpected destruction and fatalities,” he added

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged local government councils to step up enforcement against infractions regarding tertiary drains that are not cleaned.

He assured residents that many hours after each torrential rainfall, the water disappears because of the improved state of the drains around the state.

For his part, the permanent secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, said, “The present administration is determined to make the state flood-free by ensuring that the major waterways that belong to the Federal Government are kept clean, the primary drainage that suppose to be maintained by local government regularly,” he said.