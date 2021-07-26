There is heavy security presence at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday morning over the resumption of the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu,

The IPOB leader is being tried for treasonable felony charges.

As at the time of filing this report, our correspondent reports that Kanu had been driven into the court premises with heavily armed security operatives.

Earlier, all roads leading to the court have been blocked by armed securitymen.

The security operatives, mainly from the Department of State Services (DSS), barricaded all access routes to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

At about 7am on Monday, DSS operatives on motorbikes were stationed at some points close to the court.

LEADERSHIP report that Kanu was last month returned to the country for continuation of his trial, after he was reportedly intercepted in Kenya.

He was docked before trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako on June 29 and was remanded in custody of the DSS till July 26, 2021 when his trial will resume.

There are strong indications that the federal government may likely file an amended charge against him at the resumption of the trial.

The Federal Government had in the charge already pending before the court, alleged that Kanu imported Radio transmitter known as TRAM 50L, which was concealed in a container that was declared as used household items, for the purpose of using same to disseminate information about secession plans by the IPOB.