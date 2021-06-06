The Imo State Police Command has repelled an attack on the command even as one of the attackers was gunned down with several others injured.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Bala Elkana, made the disclosure on Sunday morning.

According to him, “Hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police Headquarters this morning but suffered a huge defeat. They made effort to access the Police Headquarters through Works Layout around Avan Nursery and Primary School but were vehemently repelled. They came in a white Hummer bus.”

He further disclosed that one of the hoodlums was killed during an exchange of fire while others sustained gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Hummer bus has been recovered as well as two Ak47 rifles.

Also, unknown gunmen in the wee hours of Sunday morning took over the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, shooting sporadically for over one hour.

Residents of World Bank area, Onitsha Road, Okigwe road, and Orji, said the shooting started as early as 6am.

Eyewitnesses who pleaded anonymity said the shooting spree went on unabated, sending panic waves across the capital city.

Early morning Church goers, who normally attended 6am Mass were forced to stay back indoors, as the shooting appeared to be in torrents.

A Pastor, who pleaded anonymity on Okigwe road, said a group of armed men in military camouflage ordered him to lock up the church gate, saying they didn’t want to hear any noise.

According to him, when he tried to explain to them, they threatened to shoot him, adding that they were about 20 persons in different vehicles.

Recall that Owerri has come under incessant attacks in the past three months even as roads are cordoned off to restrict traffic.

Just last week the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, raised the alarm over the spate of killings and arrests as well as shootings, saying the state governor should convoke a meet involving stakeholders to address the issue.

On Saturday, the state Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, and his Army counterpart had addressed journalists on the security situation and the spate of arrests.

LEADERSHIP recall that following the killing of a commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ikonso, the group threatened to make the state ungovernable for Governor Hope Uzodimma.