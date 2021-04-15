BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Lagos

An advocacy group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) Resource Centre has canvassed for collaboration between the country where money was being stolen and the country where it is warehoused to win the fight against corruption.

This view was expressed by the group chairman , Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, while speaking at the round table discussion on corruption and corrupt practices in Nigeria and also the unveiling of “A Compendium of 100 High Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria (4th Edition), which took place in Lagos State.

According to Suraju, it will be difficult to stop the corrupt practices if the country where the money is taken fails to collaborate with the country where the money was stolen, adding that level of corruption in Nigeria would reduce if a potentially corrupt person had nowhere to take stolen money to for keep or investment.

He said, “It takes two to tango, there is the need for collaboration between the country where the money is stolen and where it is being taken to. If the external supporter is not challenged, they will continue to steal. If challenged they will not steal because knowing they have nowhere to hide what they have stolen.”

Harping on how stolen money is taken out of Nigeria Dr Gbenga Oduntan said the major funds stolen from the country are through illicit financial flow, when multinational companies under invoice their dealings and evade taxes.