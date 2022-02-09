The Human Environmental and Development Agenda (HEDA) has faulted the invasion of the premises of the People’s Gazette (an online Medium) in Abuja by some operatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The Chairman of HEDA, Suraju Olanrewaju chided the action of NIA against the media organization said the action is not only uncalled for but violates the most basic rights of journalists to protect sources of information and clear operation of the NIA outside its mandate.

According to him, this is one among many kinds of intimidation and deliberate acts targeted at gagging the media by this administration.

He said, “The fate of journalists and activists in Nigeria have worsened steadily in recent years, which is now by far the most repressive and most precarious country for reporters in West Africa.

“Many Journalists have been killed, some disappeared while others are practicing their constitutional profession with fear because of the odious attitude of some state actors who are bent on fighting against the truth. These acts are unhealthy for our democracy as no nation muzzles the media and survive,”

It would be recalled that some officers of NIA barged into the headquarters of the online platform demanding to see the managing editor and a reporter with the aim of identifying its source for a leaked confidential memo questioning the head of the agency’s qualifications for the job, but neither the managing editor nor the reporter were there when the raid took place.

