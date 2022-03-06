The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the signing of the Electoral Amendment bill into law, warning the politicians not to deploy their usual manipulation of every good law to abuse the process.

The chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement said he hopes the progressive provisions contained in the Act would facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections going forward.

According to Suraju, there are fears that the pressure-induced assented piece of legislation (though laudable) may not be useful unless it is implemented to the letter by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians, law enforcement agencies, political parties, media with the support of every Nigerian.

“It is a welcome development though after a back and forth delay occasioned by several political manipulations, however, we believe it would go a long way to fix some challenges faced by the country’s political system and process. ‘’

He warned that Nigerians should resist any person (or corporate) bent on thwarting or manipulating the law without actually breaking it in any guise.

“Many have expressed fear that some state actors would stop at nothing to deploy forces and instrumentalities of financial power among others to induce or deceive a gullible electorate, more so, a privileged few are also determined to “bend the law without conspicuously breaking it” to achieve their sinister motives.”

Suraju called on the National Assembly to, “ensure that gazetted copies of the Electoral Act 2022 are available to citizens and election stakeholders in a timely manner” hence “a delay in this will further reduce the opportunities for citizens and stakeholders to sufficiently familiarise themselves with provisions in the new Act and support its implementation.’’

