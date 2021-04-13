BY KINGSLEY ALU, Abuja

Heineken’s has unveiled celebrities for the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 UCL. brand announced Nancy Isime, Uti Nwachukwu, Chike, Samantha Walsh, and VJ Adams as celebrities that would drive football and lifestyle conversations, making them a perfect fit for the brand’s ‘Never Watching Alone’ theme this Champions League season.

Bursting on to the Nigerian entertainment scene at the turn of the year, Chike is the rave of the moment among Nigerian audiences and is recognised as an ardent football fan. He is joined by popular TV presenter and former Big Brother Naija winner, Uti Nwachukwu, whose previous work includes his role as a football analyst on SuperSport.

Meanwhile, VJ Adams, renowned for his success in the Nigerian esports scene, is regarded as one of the most important drivers of culture in the entertainment industry.

He initially rose to prominence following his contest at the 2008 edition of Next Movie Star West Africa before emerging as a significant subset of youth culture in esports and gaming. He is joined by renowned media personalities Nancy Isime and Samantha Walsh.

“Whether you’re watching alone, football remains a sport with so many shared moments and that’s what makes it so special,” said Uti Nwachukwu. “I am very delighted to share my love for football with my fans and reward their undying passion for the sport.”

Speaking on the brand’s activities for the competition this year, senior brand manager, Heineken, Aishat Aneakwe said: “as promised, we sought to make this UCL season chock-full of exciting activities for football fans and consumers, and they are about to get a lot grander as the competition progresses. We are delighted to bring these activities to life as they will serve to enhance the Champions League experience for the fans and consumers.”

With the second leg of the Round of 16 coming to an exciting conclusion, the celebrities will drive unique and exciting engagement among fans and consumers, some of which are the UEFA Champions League Trivia Nights and special giveaways containing limited edition Heineken merchandise during the UCL games from the Round of 16 till the final match on May 29 in Istanbul.