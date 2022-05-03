Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) provided its employees with a rejuvenating massage and wellness package at its head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend, in commemoration of the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration.

Celebrated globally, Workers’ Day presents an opportunity to celebrate the commitment and dedication of all workers across the world.

The Heirs Insurance Workers’ Day treat is part of the company’s plan, to promote employee wellbeing, as well as highlight the importance of employees to the organisation’s success.

In a corporate notice sent to staff, the MD/CEO, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche appreciated staff for their unrelenting dedication to customer satisfaction and business growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand your hard work comes with great sacrifices and we appreciate every one of you. We will continue to prioritise your psychological and physical being as you are important to us,” she said.

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), the general insurance company of Heirs Holdings, is redefining the insurance technology space by offering simple, quick, accessible, and reliable services to individuals and companies. Its affordable plans cover losses related to vehicles, homes, and buildings, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT