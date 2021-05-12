BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The president, Hepatitis Zero Nigeria Commission, Dr. Mike Omotosho, has expressed worry that despite that hepatitis is more deadly than COVID 19, a lot of people do not know their status.

He said as a consequence, most of the 18 million Nigerians estimated to be living with viral hepatitis do not know that they are infected, placing them at greater risk for severe, even fatal complications from the disease and increasing the likelihood that they will spread the virus to others.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. The liver is a vital organ that processes nutrients, filters the blood, and fights infections. When the liver is inflamed or damaged, its function can be affected.

hepatitis is often caused by a virus and the most common types of viral hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, and C.

According to Omotosho, viral hepatitis is a major cause of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer in Nigeria.

He also worried that most people living with hepatitis lacked access to testing and vaccination which are preventive measures, and now lack access to treatment.

“In Nigeria, there is a strong relationship between (HBV) infection and various forms of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD), including chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Omotosho.

He identified the overall risk factors in the country to include local circumcision, and scarification on the body, tribal marks, surgical procedures, body piercing, delivery at home and receiving blood transfusion.

“As scaring as COVID 19, there is actually another disease that kills more people than COVID. hepatitisactually kills more people than COVID. Almost 500 million people globally surfer hepatitis and out of these numbers, 1.4 million die every year globally, meaning that about 4000 people die from hepatitisand it’s related illness daily. Hepatitis is a silent killer.”

The president however, stated that unlike COVID, hepatitis has vaccine – even though not all, and unlike COVID, hepatic has cure – even though not all eventually result in permanent cure.

According to him, eliminating hepatitis by 2030 as contained in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs,) will require enduring innovation, better access to medicines, and improved health services.